Samuel Takyi joins the Black Bombers

2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Bronze medalist, Smuel Takyi has stated training with the national team, the Black Bombers as they prepare for the World Olympic Games Boxing Qualifiers in Italy next year.

He said the talent is there, but more needs to be done in terms of motivation and encouragement.

“We need more help in the team, we need sponsorships from the big companies in Ghana like Special Ice, Rush Energy Drink, MTN, and others we should be in camp to early before the Games. I must thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the GOC for their support” he said.

Samuel Takyi who is also known as the Ring Warrior missed the African Qualifier in Senegal and he has been given the next opportunity.

The rejuvenated Black Bombers begun training on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium where the boxers reported to the Technical Team led by Coach Dr. Ofori Asare.