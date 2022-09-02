Samuel Takyi returns to South Africa for 4th fight

Samuel Takyi aka the Ring Warrior is not resting as he promised to be a champion in a short period after turning pro.

News reaching Yours Truly states that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medalist for Africa and Ghana will fight on October 29th in South Africa.

He knocked out Mandlenkosi Sibuso of South Africa in his second fight. His first professional fight was in Accra against Nurudeen Boyefio which he won by a knock out in round 2.

Last Sunday, Takyi defeated Nigeria Samuel Moses by a round one knock out in Lagos. He has won the hearts of many Nigerians and wants to attract much support in South Africa as well.

Samuel Takyi is managed by Clement Quartey and trained by Ike Bazooka Quartey the former WBA We champion from Bukom, Accra, Ghana. The Bazooka Management and Promotions Syndicate is working really hard to make 21 years old Samuel Takyi one of the youngest world champions

Friends of Boxing wish him all the best.