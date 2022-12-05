Samuel Takyi To Face Victor Kuwornu For Ghana Lightweight Title On December 30

Ghana’s Tokyo Olympic Games Bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, 21 would love to write his name in the professional boxing history books when he clashes with 30 years old Victor Kuwornu for the Ghana National Lightweight Title.

The bout which is to be staged by Bazooka Promotions comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on December 30, 2022.

Takyi aka ‘The Ring Warrior’ who has won all his three professional fights in Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria is very hopeful of pleasing his fans, friends and family.

He has already vowed to be one of the youngest champions, and winning the National title is going to motivate and inspire him to reach his goal and target.

His opponent, Victor Kuwornu with 12 fights, 11 wins, (8KO) and one lose against Richard Fenyi is also not a cheap boxer, but someone who has been in the system and looking for an opportunity to excel.

The two boxers will certainly match each other boot for boot and punch for punch. In deed boxing fans are going to have much fun and excitement in this fight.

A Press conference to announce the ‘Winner Takes All’ the clash for the Ghana lightweight title between Samuel ‘Ring Warrior’ Takyi and Victor Kuwornu takes place at Mascot Hotel, Dansoman at 10 am on Tuesday 6 December, 2022.