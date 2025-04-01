San Marino Tops 2025 Global Financial Health Ranking

San Marino has emerged as the world’s most financially stable nation in 2025, with citizens able to clear its national debt in just 2.7 months, according to a study by financial analytics firm Atmos.

The microstate’s low debt per capita ($10,604) and manageable GDP-to-salary ratio underscore its economic resilience, despite an average yearly income of $47,120—the lowest among the top 10 ranked countries.

Ireland, ranked fourth overall, leads in salaries at $79,730 annually and boasts the highest GDP per capita ($103,983) in the study. Four European nations—San Marino, Finland, Austria, and Belgium—dominate the top 10, reflecting the continent’s emphasis on balancing public debt with robust wages. Finland, second in the ranking, requires 8.5 months for citizens to offset its $38,756 debt per capita, supported by a $54,930 average salary.

New Zealand (5th) and Japan (6th) highlight Asia-Pacific’s stability, with debt clearance timelines under 10 months. Japan’s debt per capita ($34,832) is the third-lowest in the top 10, while Brunei (7th) and Qatar (9th) leverage energy-driven economies to mitigate higher debt burdens. Qatar’s $87,661 GDP per capita and $70,120 average salary exemplify this balance, though its debt clearance period exceeds one year.

Atmos analyzed 150 countries using metrics including GDP per capita, debt per capita, average salaries, and the time required for citizens to eliminate national debt. San Marino’s leading position stems from its debt-to-income efficiency, while Ireland’s high wages and GDP illustrate how strong earnings can offset larger debts ($63,414 per capita).

“Financial health isn’t about eliminating debt but managing it alongside citizen income,” said Atmos CEO Nick Cooke. “Top-performing nations show that stability comes from keeping debt manageable relative to wages, fostering resilience against economic shocks.”

The study underscores regional contrasts: Bahrain and Egypt, though unranked, were noted for debt-management strategies, while the Bahamas (8th) and Belgium (10th) face higher per-capita debts but maintain stability through competitive salaries.

As global economies navigate demographic shifts and inflationary pressures, the findings suggest that prioritizing wage growth and controlled borrowing remains key to long-term fiscal health.

Methodology: Debt clearance time calculated by dividing national debt per capita by average yearly salary. GDP, debt, and salary figures sourced from IMF, World Bank, and national statistical agencies.