Sanction Nonperforming Contractors – Minister

Deputy Local Government Minister, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is demanding that nonperforming contractors executing government projects in some Districts of the Upper West and Savannah Regions be sanctioned.

It follows the unnecessary delay by some contractors on important projects some of which should have been completed by now despite adequate funding made available to them

The Minister who is on a 5-day Monitoring visit to the Upper West and Savanna Regions.

In the Wa Municipality, he visited the site of a Market complex being undertaken under the Ghana Secondary City Support Program after meeting with the Regional Minister and Staff of the Assembly.

Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah took issues with a contractor of the first Lot of the project for delaying the work for a whole year after the expiration of the project schedule with only 70% work done.

His next visit was the site of a huge Storm Drain which has been a major problem for the people of Wa during rainy seasons due to flooding and loss of lives but this contractor too in spite of availability of funds, was far behind schedule, having done just 20% of work with just about 2 weeks to the end of the Contract schedule.

The Deputy Minister was unhappy with the situation and asked the Engineers to submit a report on recommendation to terminate the engagements with the 2 contractors within 2 days which will be forwarded to the sector minister for the necessary action.

In a related development, the Deputy Minister held meetings with staff of the Assembly, visited Wechau Hospital and finally the site for government’s agenda 111 project which is progressing steadily.

He is expected to visit Nadowli, Lawra, Jirapa and Daffiama Districts.