Sancton Asante Kotoko Fc For Trbal Discrimination – New Ghana Forum

The President for the New Ghana Social Justice Forum, Yahaya Alhassan has petition the world football governing body FIFA to sanction Kumasi Asante Football Club for damaging the carrier of voiceless Ibrahim Osman.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr. Alhassan noted that, several attempts for medical appointments with the Kotoko team doctor, Mr Twumasi Baah Jnr for treatment was raised with a red card by the medic.

Who cruelly indicated that he wasn’t authorized by Nana Yaw Amponsah – Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko to treat Ibrahim Osman who is officially contracted with Asante Kotoko FC till 7th July 2023.The abandonment of Nana Yaw Amponsah has caused unending pain to the victim’s left knee.

DISCRIMINATION

The Social Justice Forum is of the strong view that, the abuse towards the promising footballer is a result of Ibrahim’s background as a Zongo folk which grossly frowns FIFA code of conduct against tribalism, racism, discrimination and exploitation. He revealed that, the many footballers that brought trophies to Asante Kotoko such as Abdul Razak, Ibrahim Sunday, BabaYara, Rauf Iddi etc are all but from the undermined Zongo communities.

According to New Ghana, Ibrahim Osman has no trade than football and worsening the predicament is the corrupt hijack of his three-month salary arrears by the Kotoko management team headed by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The group is calling on the Fédération of International Football Association to direct Kotoko to release the salary arrears with compensation for the lifelong nightmare caused by Kotoko, whilst urging FIFA to sanction Kotoko for

what Mr. Alhassan described as evil °evil conduct against the principles of FIFA°