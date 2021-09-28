Sand to Gold: The Genesis of the Cal Bank – Ghana Beach Soccer 10 years development Investment Policy

One of Ghana’s most outstanding investment bankers and former CEO of CalBank Mr Frank Adu was the first Corporate leader in the country to invest in Ghana Beach Soccer.

A fine horse rider and accomplished Polo player, Mr Adu signed a cheque of GH 40,000 cedis as the seed investment for Beach Soccer development in 2011.

Although it was initially a CSR partnership, CalBank would go on to invest massively in the sport at the communities level which saw the sand sport spread to every coastal region Ghana.

Over a period of a decade, the indigenous financial institution has supported the game in Ghana beyond the sand pitches with sanitation awareness, environmental degradation and conservation workshops.

The template for CalBank’s corporate branding, naturally rubbed off Ghana Beach Soccer through joint seminars, media training sessions and sports events branding.

The sponsorship of consecutive domestic Beach Soccer leagues was inevitably boosted by the additional sponsorship of the Ghana national Beach Soccer team; the Black Sharks

2021 marks ten years of an unbroken partnership between an emerging sport and Ghana’s leading indigenous financial institution. Much has been achieved over that period.

COVID-19 setbacks aside, the imminent inauguration of the newly formed Ghana Beach Soccer Clubs Union will be followed by the first competitive event in communities since 2019.

And according to Mr Phillip Owiredu, the man hwho received the management baton from Frank Adu, much more is yet to come from CalBank and Ghana Beach Soccer.

Source: Beach Soccer Ghana