Sand winning activities destroying our community – Penyi residents

Residents of Penyi in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta region have appealed for the intervention of the Assembly to stop sand winning activities in their community.

The residents say the operations of three entities, Infinity Star, Rich Arrow, and Situ Wambi Companies in the enclave, was causing the rapid degradation of the land and the destruction of farmlands within the community.

The residents believe this situation could result in environmental issues for the area if it is not checked in time.

In a petition signed by Mr Ernest Agbesi Normenyo, on behalf of the stakeholders, and addressed to the Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Anthony Avorgbedor and copied to relevant institutions including the Ghana News Agency, the residents questioned the authority of the said companies to win sand in the Penyi area in the way same has been done without regard to the reclamation of the lands and the environment.

“In as much as we are at liberty to enjoy the limited resources available at our disposal now, we are also mandated to put them to use in a manner that would afford the future and unborn generations the opportunity to benefit from the same scarce resources – it is our collective responsibility to safeguard our environment and lands as we stand the risk of destroying and losing our lands to these sand winning activities if we don’t act immediately”. The petition stated.

The residents further called on the Municipal Chief Executive to cause a thorough investigation into these “illegal activities” and to find a way of dealing with it to prevent it from degenerating into chaos as the residents, especially the youth, have vowed to unleash their wrath on any individuals or business entities engaged in sand winning on their lands, should they be allowed to continue with their operations.

Meanwhile, the Ketu North MCE, has held a meeting with the Chiefs and stakeholders of the Penyi traditional area led by their Paramount Chief Torgbi Dadzi V to address the concerns raised by the residents and to deliberate on the way forward in addressing the issue.

It was agreed at the meeting that a second look be taken into the matter in the interest of peace and security.

The traditional council was urged to re-engage the affected companies who were said to have legally purchased the lands in question from individuals and families from the same Penyi community, with legal documents also issued to them by the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), authorising them to carry out their object of trade in the enclave.

A visit to the area by the Ghana News Agency confirmed the concerns raised by the residents, as the GNA saw very deep trenches, much like artificial valleys left behind as a result of the sand winning activities, a situation that if not promptly addressed could lead to the destruction of the community.