Several Sandema market traders in the Builsa North Municipality of Upper East Region are not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the market on Wednesday, a market day, to ascertain the level of compliance by the traders with the protocols, it was observed that most people were without face masks.

While others had theirs hanging on their chins as they went about their businesses.

Market women were seen chatting among themselves as they sold their foodstuffs and other goods to customers with less attention to the health protocols.

There were no hand washing facilities either at the entrances to the market or within the market.

The situation was not different at the main lorry and tricycle stations.

Mr Joseph Ali, the Vice Chairman of the Tricycle Riders Association, said the members did not adhere to the protocols, especially the use of face masks, even though the Paramount Chief of the Area, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow, had presented several face masks to them.

“You have given me work to do, it has not occurred to me that my members were not using the masks. From now on, I will ensure they use the masks,” he told the GNA.

The GNA also observed that most of the residents had their masks in their pockets and bags, and only used them when they were to enter public institutions, like the Builsa Community Bank Limited and the Sandema Hospital, where there were strict monitoring to ensure compliance.

In the Builsa North Municipality, according to a situation report from the GHS dated January 14, 2021, two persons both females, tested positive to the virus out of 31 suspected cases tested.

Out of the number, 25 also turned negative while four results were pending.