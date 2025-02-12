Sandra Díaz Named Co-Winner of Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement

In a move that underscores the rising influence of environmental science emerging from the Global South, Argentine ecologist Sandra Díaz has been named the 2025 Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement co-winner—a recognition often likened to the Nobel Prize for the environment.

Díaz, a TWAS Fellow and current member of the TWAS Council representing Latin America and the Caribbean, is celebrated for her groundbreaking work linking biodiversity to the well-being of humankind. She shares this prestigious honor with Brazilian-American anthropologist Eduardo Brondízio, who has been at the forefront of highlighting the vital contributions of indigenous communities in conservation efforts.

The awarding of the Tyler Prize, complete with a USD 250,000 reward, comes at a time when the environmental challenges confronting our world are more interconnected than ever. Both Díaz and Brondízio issued a joint statement emphasizing that the climatic crisis, biodiversity loss, and socioeconomic inequities are not separate issues but are woven together in the very fabric of our existence. Their call for integrated solutions resonates deeply, urging governments, businesses, and individuals alike to embed socio-environmental justice into policy and practice. They argue that addressing one crisis in isolation only serves to undermine efforts to resolve the others, a sentiment that reflects a growing understanding of our global interdependencies.

TWAS President Quarraisha Abdool Karim expressed immense pride in Díaz’s achievements, noting that her work not only advances scientific knowledge but also reshapes policy conversations on a global scale. “This award is a powerful testament to the high quality of science and innovation coming from the Global South,” she remarked, celebrating the impact of Díaz’s research on how biodiversity is valued in policy debates. The contributions of both laureates extend to major international collaborations, including their work on the Global Assessment Report of the IPBES and efforts linked to the United Nations’ Convention on Biodiversity.

The Tyler Prize honors have now set a high bar for environmental achievement, serving as a timely reminder that our approach to solving global challenges must be both holistic and inclusive. In an era marked by pressing environmental threats and deepening social divides, the work of Sandra Díaz and Eduardo Brondízio stands as a call to action—a reminder that the future of our planet depends on recognizing and nurturing the delicate ties that bind us to the natural world.