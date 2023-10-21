Sandra Frimpong aka Maame Broni called to Ghana Bar

A communications consultant at the Communications Ministry, Ms Sandra Frimpong known within the media circles Maame Broni, has been called to the Ghana Bar.

Maame Broni, who became a household name in the media space on Accra-based Adom FM and EIB Network is part of a number of lawyers who were called to the Bar on Friday October 20, 2023.

In the past, Maame Broni has worked with Accra-based Kasapa FM under the EIB umbrella and Adom FM under the Multimedia Group before she moved to the Communications Ministry in 2016.

Maame Broni is a product of Kumasi Academy , holds a Degree from the African University of Communications and a Masters of Arts from the Graduate School of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Other known personalities called to the BAR include Sammi Awuku, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Old Tafo’s Ekow Vincent Assafuah.