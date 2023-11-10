Sanitation Minister, Ghanaian delegation at 7th AfricaSan Conference

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources has led a Ghanaian delegation to attend the 7th Africa Sanitation and Hygiene Conference (AfricaSan), underway in Namibia.

The AfricaSan conference was initiated to provide a platform for technical and political dialogue with governments and stakeholders to identify and share knowledge to address the sanitation and hygiene challenges on the continent.

An initiative of the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW’s), and organised biennially, the conference promotes high-level political prioritization of sanitation and hygiene issues across the continent.

Other members of the Ghanaian delegation attending the five-day conference on the theme “strengthening systems and partnerships for accelerated action on safely managed sanitation and hygiene”, include Mr Yakubu Alhassan, the Head of Mission, Ghana’s High Commission in Namibia, Mr Abubakari Wumbei, the Communication Learning and Advocacy

Coordinator at IRC Ghana, an NGO and Loretta Roberts, WASH Specialist,

UNICEF Ghana.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region, indicated clean water, safe sanitation, and good hygiene practices were prerequisites for health and contributed to productive communities.

She emphasised the government had prioritised Sanitation, Water and Hygiene (WASH), saying, placing premium and focusing sector, Ghana could generate synergistic effects that would turbocharge the implementation towards attaining the set target for the goal six (6.1

and 6.2) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The global goal 6.1 and 6.2 pushes nations around the world to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water as well as access adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls and those in vulnerable situations by 2030

respectively.

Just about seven years to go, Dr Freda explained her ministry had initiated an Inter-Ministerial dialogue series to bring on board all key stakeholders to enable the nation to plan and effectively implement strategies towards the attainment of goals.

She said a draft Presidential Compact on WASH had also been developed

to accelerate and galvanise support as well.

Dr Prempeh said the ministry had developed and plans were underway to launch an Open Defecation (OD) Strategy, as part of the efforts of ending open defecation by the year 2030.

“Monitoring systems would also be developed to track performance of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in attaining safely managed sanitation within their jurisdiction”, she added.

Additionally, Dr Prempeh explained the Ministry was building partnership with the media to highlight and undertake sanitation campaigns to sensitize the populace on sanitation and other WASH related issues.

“For example, the period leading to the celebration of the Global Handwashing Day and World Toilet Day could be set aside as a Sanitation Month whereby the media will use their platforms to undertake sensitisation and education of the public on sanitation

issues’ ‘, the sector minister cited.

The ministry had also taken an initiative to extensively engage key stakeholders to finetune the assessment criteria for District Assemblies to enable the allocation for more points on sanitation related activities.

This will compel MMDAs to put a premium on the implementation of sanitation activities within their jurisdictions, Dr Prempeh explained.

According to AMCOW’s about 418 million people in Africa still lacked a basic level of drinking water, with about 779 million lacking basic sanitation services, and about 208 million still practicing open defecation.

More so, about 858 million people on the continent do not have access to safely managed sanitation and good hygiene services.