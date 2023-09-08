Sanitation Minister, two key officials participated in Stockholm 2023 World Water Week

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources represented the country in this year’s World Water Week held in Stockholm, Sweden, a statement issued by the ministry has said.

She was accompanied by Mr. Noah Tumfo, the Chief Director and Mr. Kwabena Gyasi, the Acting Director, Water, and participated in the five-day event held from August 20 to 24.

The World Water Week, a non-profit event co-created with leading international organizations is the leading conference on global water issues, held annually since 1991.

According to the statement made available to media sad this year’s event attracted a diverse mix of participants from many professional backgrounds and every corner of the world who met to develop solutions to the world’s greatest water-related challenges.

Topics treated ranged from food security and health to agriculture, technology, biodiversity, and the climate crisis.

“Dr Prempeh was a panelist on the “Presidential Compact on WASH ” at the Heads of State Initiatives meeting organized by the SWA Secretariat and the Kingdom of the Netherlands”, the statement indicated.

She assured the ministry commitment to work to complete work on the compact for Ghana to sign on.

The sector minister was also present at the launch of the maiden edition of Africa’s Voice on Water Magazine (AMCOW) which took place during the conference.

The primary objective of the magazine initiative is to provide a platform knowledge exchange and more collaborative information sharing by African countries through storytelling.

According to the statement, Dr Prempeh commended AMCOW for a job well done, and she was hopeful it would make a great impact in the delivery of WASH services in Africa.

“The minister also met with the USAID Global Water Coordinator Ms. Nancy Eslick and her team on the sidelines of the conference and discussions were improving the Ministry’s collaboration with the USAID in the delivery of their WASH Project in Ghana”, it added.

Dr Prempeh also held extensive discussions with Ms. Catarina de Albuquergue, the Chief Executive Officer of SWA where the Minister assured Ghana’s dedication to the development of the Presidential Compact on WASH and expressed the nation’s appreciation to the SWA for its continued support.