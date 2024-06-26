Sanjana Thakur Wins 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Sanjana Thakur, a 26-year-old writer from Mumbai, India, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for her captivating work, “Aishwarya Rai.”

This thought-provoking story challenges conventions by exploring adoption through a unique lens, blending elements of magic realism with sharp social commentary.

Story Synopsis: “Aishwarya Rai” centers around Avni, a young woman navigating the complexities of modern Mumbai life. Facing the challenge of finding an ideal mother figure, Avni sifts through candidates at a local shelter, each presenting their quirks and imperfections. The narrative unfolds against a backdrop rich with themes of family dynamics, societal pressures, and the allure of Bollywood.

Judges’ Acclaim: The judges, led by Ugandan-British novelist Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, praised Thakur’s fearless approach to storytelling. Makumbi noted the story’s use of irony, sarcasm, and humor to confront issues like fractured families and the pursuit of idealized beauty. Singaporean judge O Thiam Chin highlighted the story’s hypnotic prose and its ability to captivate readers with its raw emotional depth and cultural insights.

Impact and Recognition: Thakur’s win stands as a testament to her ability to weave together diverse cultural influences and personal reflections into a narrative that resonates globally. Her story not only captivates readers with its vivid portrayal of Mumbai but also invites them to explore universal themes of identity and belonging.

Author’s Reflections: Currently residing in the United States, Thakur described “Aishwarya Rai” as a celebration of her Mumbai roots and a tribute to the city’s complexity. She expressed gratitude for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize, emphasizing the importance of community support in her creative journey. Thakur looks forward to continuing her exploration of storytelling that bridges cultures and engages readers worldwide.

Sanjana Thakur’s achievement underscores the power of literature to transcend borders and connect diverse audiences through shared human experiences. Her win enriches the global literary landscape, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary themes while celebrating the richness of Indian storytelling traditions.