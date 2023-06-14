Sankalp West Africa 2023 Summit Hosts  Sustainable Fashion Show In Accra

The 1st Edition of the Sankalp West Africa Summit 2023 has ended successfully in Accra as the organizers climaxed the event with a Sustainable Fashion Show dubbed: “Sankofa Threads” to celebrate and also ensure sustainability in the fashion sector.

The event which was held in conjunction with Accra Fashion Week, at the UPSA Auditorium showcases sustainable fashion that draws its inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of West Africa.

It was a night of excitement when the crème de la crème of sustainable fashion experts as they unveil the secret sauce behind successful collaborations between designers, artisans, and fashion-conscious consumers.

Each design pulsates with the vibrancy of traditional textiles, patterns, and impeccable craftsmanship unique to the region.

The show embraces the profound spirit of the West African notion of “Sankofa,” beckoning every designer to learn from the past while forging an astonishing future.

The Sankalp West Africa Summit 2023 presented by Intellecap and Sankalp Forum was aimed at engaging 80+ Global & Regional Speakers and over 300 pioneering change-makers from the development ecosystem and impact community in West Africa, to discuss, define, and drive forward the critical levers of entrepreneurial success, across 16+ interactive sessions.

This year’s summit also focuses on the power of partnerships in supporting the growth of entrepreneurs in the region and driving critical discussions around focus areas like Climate & Energy, Agriculture, Health & Nutrition, Circular Economy, Financial Inclusion, and Gender& Livelihoods.

The inaugural Sankalp West Africa Summit being held from June 12-13 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) was also targeted at honouring and rewarding high-impact enterprises for their outstanding contributions toward the growth of entrepreneurship in the region.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh