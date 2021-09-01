Sankofa Medical Charities donates medical equipment to Tamale Teaching Hospital

Sankofa Medical Charities, an America-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated assorted medical equipment to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to help enhance the Hospital’s capacity in quality health care delivery.

The items, valued at $20,000, included four dialysis chairs and one dialysis machine, and would help to improve the treatment of haemodialysis cases at the TTH.

Dr Al-Majid Adams, the Director of Sankofa Medical Charities, said his organisation had supported other hospitals in under-served regions with materials such as hospital beds, ultrasound (echocardiography) machines, dialysis machines and computers needed for accurate medical record keeping.

He noted that the NGO had been providing capacity building support to health personnel in the area of health sciences, chronic diseases such as hypertension, kidney disease and diabetes prevention.

Dr Adams said Sankofa Medical Charities was dedicated to fostering partnerships with other organisations to help provide support to health facilities in deprived communities with medical education and equipment among others.

Dr Abass Adams, Director of Medical Affairs at TTH, expressed gratitude to the donors for their kind gesture, and said the equipment would augment the TTH’s efforts of providing efficient health care services to clients.

He appealed to other institutions and NGOs to emulate the effort of the Sankofa Medical Charities by supporting the Hospital with more modern health equipment to help provide adequate health needs to users of the facility.