Sankor Senior High School holds maiden speech and prize giving day

Graduands of the Sankor Senior High School at Dixcove in the Western Region have been urged to remain focused on their goals and strive to achieve them as they progressed with their academic pursuits.

They were asked to espouse virtues such as confidence, truthfulness, honesty, respect, sacrifices, time consciousness and resilience in spite of the challenges the world would throw at them.

Dr Mrs Sally Sarah Acquaye, the Chief Executive Officer of “Different World Group,” a local enterprise, said this at the maiden Speech and Prizegiving Day of the school, on the theme: “Positioning Yourself for Opportunities, Overcoming the Challenges: The Role of the Graduands”.

She said as an “improved version of themselves” through the period of learning, they should also endeavour to become the pearls among the stones.

“….You should not only help in telling the positive story of Sankor Senior High School but also help attract others to come in here to share in this joy by acquiring knowledge from the seasoned teachers,” he said.

Dr Sally reminded the students of the need to occasionally support their alma mater to contribute to its development.

Ms Mercy Ofori-Appiah, the Headmistress of the School, said in four years, the school had grown from an initial 40 students to 848.

“About 95 per cent of students who had graduated from the school passed the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, enabling them to progress to the next level of academic pursuit,” she said.

The school was, however, faced with challenges such as the lack of library facility, incomplete blocks and a space for extracurricular activities.

Ms Ofori-Appiah, however, encouraged the students to let their education reflect in their lives.

” I believe that after three years of being with us, we have done a good job of shaping you into unique and precious treasures that cannot be acquired with any amount of money,” she said.

“You have been privileged to have seasoned teachers who have challenged you to think critically and creatively, to solve problems through innovation and to engage in the exchange of ideas that carve out new ways of thinking and new perspectives in life.”

“As you take your next steps, do not let fear hold you back.”