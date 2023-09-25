Sankore Health Centre Gets New Doctor’s Bungalow, Surgical Treatment

The government has made a lot of improvements in our health sector in Asunafo South. Hon. Aduse PokuOn September 22, 2023, the Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Yaw Boakye, and Hon. Aduse Poku, the district chief executive officer for Asunafo South, commissioned a three-bedroom bungalow for the Sankore health center and also cut sod to start the construction of a surgical theater.

Speaking to Moderghana, the DCE highlights some major health projects done by the NPP government within his constituency for improvements in health care, like the newly built health facility at Asadwenso Adwumamu, Pafo Nkwanta, Amankwakrom, Agenda 111 at Kukuom, and the newly sodded cutting of the Sankore Surgical Theater, which shows a significant improvement by the government.

The majority of the population distribution of Ahafo is from Kwapong and its environs, and there’s only one health facility in the district, so people within find it difficult to get access to the only facility at Kukoum. So we plan to raise the standard of Sankore Health Center to a polyclinic, and it’s gradually taking shape because the contractor has assured us that by 12 months, the surgical theater will be complete. The Ahafo regional minister, Hon. George Yaw Boakye

Krontihene of Sankore Nana Tabiri Gyansah gives thanks to the government and asks to do more projects for the Sankore polyclinic to make it look standard so it can serve the community. We are very happy to have a doctor here, and he is very welcome to help the hospital and our people here. Since 1970, Dr. Busia was the one who built the Sankore clinic, and since that time, this is the first time we have gotten a doctor, and the government needs to be recommended on that. Building a surgical theater is great news for us, and it will give us a quick response to a patient within the hospital rather than going far away for health care, so the government has done very well.

Source : Kay one