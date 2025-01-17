Sanlam and Santam Launch 2024-2025 Financial Journalism Awards to Mark 50th Anniversary

Sanlam and Santam have officially announced the opening of entries for the 2024-2025 edition of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the competition.

This landmark edition is set to be held in Johannesburg in October 2025, a milestone that underscores the long-standing importance of the awards in recognizing excellence in African financial reporting.

The awards are open to journalists working for African news organizations who are based on the continent and publish or broadcast their work in Africa. Spanning multiple platforms, including print, radio, television, and online, the competition seeks to highlight coverage that delves into Africa’s economic challenges and growth. The awards come with a significant cash prize pool of nearly R1 million, reinforcing the crucial role of financial journalism in shaping public understanding of economic issues.

Entries for the awards will close on March 31, 2025, and must feature work that was published or broadcast during the previous year, between January 1 and December 31, 2024. All submissions are required to be entered through the official Sanlam Group Financial Journalism Awards website.

An independent judging panel, composed of retired business editors, media experts, and economists, will review the submissions. The judges will evaluate entries based on several criteria, including newsworthiness, impact, depth of reporting, analytical insight, originality, integrity, subject expertise, and the quality of storytelling. These rigorous standards aim to ensure that the competition continues to celebrate the highest standards of financial journalism in Africa.

To streamline the entry process, the judging panel has introduced two important rule changes for this year’s competition. Firstly, entrants are allowed to submit a maximum of two pieces of journalistic work as part of one entry in each category. Additionally, each entrant can submit work for a maximum of three different categories. Importantly, entries cannot be resubmitted in multiple categories. These updates are designed to simplify the competition and ensure that entries remain fresh and relevant to each category.

The awards cover nine distinct categories that have evolved over time to capture the diversity of financial journalism in Africa. These include areas such as business and companies, the economy, financial markets, and consumer financial education. New categories have also emerged in recent years, reflecting growing awareness of the need for comprehensive coverage of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, both in business and society.

Mr. Nixon Kariithi, the Chair of the independent judging panel, expressed his enthusiasm for the 50th anniversary of the awards, emphasizing the pivotal role that journalism plays in holding power accountable. “For 50 years, these awards have ensured that trust, accuracy, and relevance are embedded in African business journalism,” Kariithi said. “Journalists are the torchbearers of truth, illuminating the path to informed societies and holding power to account in an era where the integrity of information is paramount.”

The panel of judges includes distinguished media practitioners, academics, and communications consultants from across the continent. They bring decades of experience in both business journalism and media studies to the selection process. The panel will use its collective expertise to ensure that the awards continue to reflect the highest standards in the profession and remain a vital benchmark for quality financial reporting in Africa.

In marking the competition’s 50th year, the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism stand as a testament to the enduring importance of high-quality, impactful financial reporting. As Africa continues to face a range of economic challenges, the role of journalists in explaining complex financial issues and offering insight into solutions remains more crucial than ever. The awards not only honor outstanding work but also encourage the next generation of journalists to uphold the values of integrity and accuracy in their reporting.