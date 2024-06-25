Sanlam Group Announces Finalists for 2023-2024 Financial Journalism Awards

Sanlam Group, in collaboration with Santam, has revealed the shortlist for the prestigious Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism 2023.
This year marks a historic high with 170 entries received from 13 African countries, showcasing the continent’s vibrant financial journalism landscape.
Nixon Kariithi, chair of the independent judging panel, commended the high quality and complexity of the submissions and emphasized the significant role played by financial journalists across Africa.
The awards ceremony, where the 2023 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced, is set to take place at a gala event in Johannesburg on 25 July 2024.
Shortlisted Journalists:
Business and Companies:
- Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, South Africa
- Ann Crotty, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Daniel Okujwa, Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Nigeria
- Dominic Omondi, Daily Nation, Kenya
- Kingsley Jeremiah, The Guardian, Nigeria
- Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Susan Comrie, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, South Africa
Economy:
- Claire Bisseker, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Kitso Dickson, Business Weekly & Review, Botswana
- Lisa Steyn, News24, South Africa
- Odimegwu Onwumere, The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria
- Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor and CEO of East Africa Magazine, Uganda
- Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa
Financial Markets:
- Bernard Busuulwa, The EastAfrican, Uganda
- Jaco Visser, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day, South Africa
- Lisa Steyn, News24, South Africa
- Otiato Guguyu, Daily Nation, Kenya
- Patrick Alushula, Nation Media Group, Kenya
- Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Ruan Jooste, Personal Finance, South Africa
Consumer Financial Education:
- Ephraim Modise, TechCabal, Pan African
- Maya Fisher-French, CityPress, Maya on Money, South Africa
- Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick, South Africa
- Nike Popoola, Punch Newspaper, Nigeria
- Paul Busharizi, New Vision, Uganda
- Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa
- The Devi Show, eTV, South Africa
African Growth Story:
- Caleb Ojewale, Business Day, Nigeria
- Garth Theunissen, Business Day and News24 Business, South Africa
- Joseph Olaoluwa, TechCabal, Pan African
- Kingsley Jeremiah, The Guardian, Nigeria
- Mahamadi Sebogo, Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
- Nicole Pillay, Forbes Africa, Pan-African
- Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor and CEO of East Africa Magazine, Uganda
ESG: Business and the Environment:
- Ann Crotty, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Giulietta Talevi, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Jaco Visser, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Justice Nwafor, Nigerian Tribune, Nigeria
- Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor and CEO of East Africa Magazine, Uganda
- Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB Network, Ghana
- Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa
ESG: Business and Society:
- Ann Crotty, Financial Mail, South Africa
- George Kwaning, TV3 Ghana, Ghana
- Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day, South Africa
- Kingsley Jeremiah, The Guardian, Nigeria
- Odimegwu Onwumere, The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria
- Oluwatomisin Amokeoja, Forbes Africa, Pan African
- Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa
- Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa
Broadcast: Audio/Radio:
- Destiny Onyemihia, Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria
- Maya Fisher-French, CityPress, Maya on Money, South Africa
- Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB Network, Ghana
- Ruan Jooste, Personal Finance, South Africa
- Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa
TV/Video:
- George Kwaning, TV3 Ghana, Ghana
- Nothando Magudulela, SABC News, South Africa
- Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB Network, Ghana
The judging panel, led by Nixon Kariithi, included prominent media practitioners, academics, and industry experts across Africa.
Established in 1974, these awards celebrate excellence in financial journalism. They highlight critical issues and advancements in business, economic development, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in Africa.