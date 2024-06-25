Sanlam Group Announces Finalists for 2023-2024 Financial Journalism Awards

Sanlam Group, in collaboration with Santam, has revealed the shortlist for the prestigious Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism 2023.

This year marks a historic high with 170 entries received from 13 African countries, showcasing the continent’s vibrant financial journalism landscape.

Nixon Kariithi, chair of the independent judging panel, commended the high quality and complexity of the submissions and emphasized the significant role played by financial journalists across Africa.

The awards ceremony, where the 2023 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced, is set to take place at a gala event in Johannesburg on 25 July 2024.

Shortlisted Journalists:

Business and Companies:

Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, South Africa

Ann Crotty, Financial Mail, South Africa

Daniel Okujwa, Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Nigeria

Dominic Omondi, Daily Nation, Kenya

Kingsley Jeremiah, The Guardian, Nigeria

Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa

Susan Comrie, amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, South Africa

Economy:

Claire Bisseker, Financial Mail, South Africa

Kitso Dickson, Business Weekly & Review, Botswana

Lisa Steyn, News24, South Africa

Odimegwu Onwumere, The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria

Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor and CEO of East Africa Magazine, Uganda

Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa

Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

Financial Markets:

Bernard Busuulwa, The EastAfrican, Uganda

Jaco Visser, Financial Mail, South Africa

Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day, South Africa

Lisa Steyn, News24, South Africa

Otiato Guguyu, Daily Nation, Kenya

Patrick Alushula, Nation Media Group, Kenya

Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa

Ruan Jooste, Personal Finance, South Africa

Consumer Financial Education:

Ephraim Modise, TechCabal, Pan African

Maya Fisher-French, CityPress, Maya on Money, South Africa

Neesa Moodley, Daily Maverick, South Africa

Nike Popoola, Punch Newspaper, Nigeria

Paul Busharizi, New Vision, Uganda

Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

The Devi Show, eTV, South Africa

African Growth Story:

Caleb Ojewale, Business Day, Nigeria

Garth Theunissen, Business Day and News24 Business, South Africa

Joseph Olaoluwa, TechCabal, Pan African

Kingsley Jeremiah, The Guardian, Nigeria

Mahamadi Sebogo, Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Nicole Pillay, Forbes Africa, Pan-African

Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor and CEO of East Africa Magazine, Uganda

ESG: Business and the Environment:

Ann Crotty, Financial Mail, South Africa

Giulietta Talevi, Financial Mail, South Africa

Jaco Visser, Financial Mail, South Africa

Justice Nwafor, Nigerian Tribune, Nigeria

Paul Murungi, Daily Monitor and CEO of East Africa Magazine, Uganda

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB Network, Ghana

Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

ESG: Business and Society:

Ann Crotty, Financial Mail, South Africa

George Kwaning, TV3 Ghana, Ghana

Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day, South Africa

Kingsley Jeremiah, The Guardian, Nigeria

Odimegwu Onwumere, The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria

Oluwatomisin Amokeoja, Forbes Africa, Pan African

Rob Rose, Financial Mail, South Africa

Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

Broadcast: Audio/Radio:

Destiny Onyemihia, Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria

Maya Fisher-French, CityPress, Maya on Money, South Africa

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB Network, Ghana

Ruan Jooste, Personal Finance, South Africa

Ryk van Niekerk, Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

TV/Video:

George Kwaning, TV3 Ghana, Ghana

Nothando Magudulela, SABC News, South Africa

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman, EIB Network, Ghana

The judging panel, led by Nixon Kariithi, included prominent media practitioners, academics, and industry experts across Africa.

Established in 1974, these awards celebrate excellence in financial journalism. They highlight critical issues and advancements in business, economic development, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices in Africa.