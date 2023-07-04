Sanlam Group announces shortlist for financial journalism awards

Sanlam and Santam, the co-sponsors of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, today announced the shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards.

One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition. The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories – Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story. The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.

Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent. The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”

The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.

The shortlisted journalists are:

Category: Business and companies

Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole

amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Ann Crotty

Financial Mail

David McKay

Financial Mail

Dewald van Rensburg

amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Rob Rose

Financial Mail

Category: Economy

Claire Bisseker

Financial Mail

David McKay

Financial Mail

Natasha Marrian

Financial Mail

Rob Rose

Financial Mail

Ryk van Niekerk

Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Financial markets

David McKay

Financial Mail

Lisa Steyn

News24

Marc Hasenfuss

Financial Mail

Rob Rose

Financial Mail

Ryk van Niekerk

Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Consumer financial education

Bruce Whitfield

Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield

Londiwe Buthelezi

News24, Today’s Trustee

Maya Fisher-French

City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money

Ruan Jooste

Personal Finance

Ryk van Niekerk

Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: African Growth Story

Kingsley Jeremiah

The Guardian, Nigeria

Mahamadi Sebogo

Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Mbongeni Mguni

Mmegi, Botswana

Ndamu Sandu

Business Times, Zimbabwe

Paul Murungi

Daily Monitor, Uganda

Ronald Adamolekun

Premium Times, Nigeria

Category: ESG: Business and the Environment

Denene Erasmus

Business Day and BusinessLIVE, South Africa

Justice Nwafor

Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria

Lisa Steyn

News24, South Africa

Olugbenga Adanikin

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria

Paul Murungi

Daily Monitor, Uganda

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman

EIB Network, Ghana

Rob Rose

Financial Mail, South Africa

Category: ESG: Business and Society

Gbenga Salau

The Guardian, Nigeria

Lameez Omarjee

News24

Lisa Steyn

News24

Rob Rose

Financial Mail

Ryk van Niekerk

Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio

Bruce Whitfield

The Money Show – Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567

Destiny Onyemihia

Voice of Nigeria

Henry Tataw Ekambi

CRTV, Cameroon

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman

EIB Network, Ghana

Ruan Jooste

Personal Finance

Ryk van Niekerk

Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake

Devi Sankaree Govender

The Devi Show

Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen

Steinhest on Showmax

Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel and a communications consultant, led the review of submissions. He was joined on the judging panel by:

· Ms Angela Agoawike (Nigeria) – media practitioner;

· Ms Emily Brown (Namibia) – media lecturer;

· Mr Rayborn Bulley (Ghana) – financial journalism trainer;

· Ms Paula Fray (South Africa) – media development trainer;

· Ms Ylva Rodny-Gumede (South Africa) – journalism academic;

· Mr Tom Indimuli (Kenya) – communications consultant;

· Mr Ulrich Joubert – (South Africa) independent economist;

· Ms Aggie Assimwe Konde (Uganda) – Chartered Marketer CIM Fellow, ESG advisor;

· Mr Charles Naude (South Africa) – retired business editor; and

· Mr Musa Zondi (South Africa) – former environmental news journalist.

Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent. The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society. The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680, 000.