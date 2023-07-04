Sanlam Group announces shortlist for financial journalism awards

Sanlam and Santam, the co-sponsors of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, today announced the shortlisted entries for the 2022 awards.
One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition. The new category, ESG, which has two sub-categories – Business and the Environment and Business and Society, received an impressive response from the journalists, as did other popular categories such as Business and Companies and the African Growth Story. The broadcast categories attracted a significantly limited number of entries.
Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent. The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”
The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.
The shortlisted journalists are:
Category: Business and companies
Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Ann Crotty
Financial Mail
David McKay
Financial Mail
Dewald van Rensburg
amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Rob Rose
Financial Mail
Category: Economy
Claire Bisseker
Financial Mail
David McKay
Financial Mail
Natasha Marrian
Financial Mail
Rob Rose
Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk
Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Financial markets
David McKay
Financial Mail
Lisa Steyn
News24
Marc Hasenfuss
Financial Mail
Rob Rose
Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk
Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Consumer financial education
Bruce Whitfield
Radio 702, The Money show with Bruce Whitfield
Londiwe Buthelezi
News24, Today’s Trustee
Maya Fisher-French
City Press, eNCA, Maya on Money
Ruan Jooste
Personal Finance
Ryk van Niekerk
Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: African Growth Story
Kingsley Jeremiah
The Guardian, Nigeria
Mahamadi Sebogo
Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
Mbongeni Mguni
Mmegi, Botswana
Ndamu Sandu
Business Times, Zimbabwe
Paul Murungi
Daily Monitor, Uganda
Ronald Adamolekun
Premium Times, Nigeria
Category: ESG: Business and the Environment
Denene Erasmus
Business Day and BusinessLIVE, South Africa
Justice Nwafor
Nigeria Tribune, Nigeria
Lisa Steyn
News24, South Africa
Olugbenga Adanikin
The International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Nigeria
Paul Murungi
Daily Monitor, Uganda
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman
EIB Network, Ghana
Rob Rose
Financial Mail, South Africa
Category: ESG: Business and Society
Gbenga Salau
The Guardian, Nigeria
Lameez Omarjee
News24
Lisa Steyn
News24
Rob Rose
Financial Mail
Ryk van Niekerk
Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Category: Broadcast – Audio/Radio
Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show – Radio 702 and Cape Talk 567
Destiny Onyemihia
Voice of Nigeria
Henry Tataw Ekambi
CRTV, Cameroon
Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman
EIB Network, Ghana
Ruan Jooste
Personal Finance
Ryk van Niekerk
Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake
Devi Sankaree Govender
The Devi Show
Richard Gregory and Elle Oosthuizen
Steinhest on Showmax
Mr Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel and a communications consultant, led the review of submissions. He was joined on the judging panel by:
· Ms Angela Agoawike (Nigeria) – media practitioner;
· Ms Emily Brown (Namibia) – media lecturer;
· Mr Rayborn Bulley (Ghana) – financial journalism trainer;
· Ms Paula Fray (South Africa) – media development trainer;
· Ms Ylva Rodny-Gumede (South Africa) – journalism academic;
· Mr Tom Indimuli (Kenya) – communications consultant;
· Mr Ulrich Joubert – (South Africa) independent economist;
· Ms Aggie Assimwe Konde (Uganda) – Chartered Marketer CIM Fellow, ESG advisor;
· Mr Charles Naude (South Africa) – retired business editor; and
· Mr Musa Zondi (South Africa) – former environmental news journalist.
Established in 1974, the awards recognise outstanding financial journalists in print, online, radio and television media who are based in Africa, working in an African news organisation and publishing, or broadcasting their work on the continent. The work of the finalists represents the best financial journalism in Africa, reporting on the continent’s challenges and progress in business, economic development and ESG: Business and Environment and ESG: Business and Society. The awards carry a total cash prize of about R680, 000.