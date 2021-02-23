dpa/GNA – French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said on Monday that it is prepared to help with the production of the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine against the coronavirus as soon as approval is granted.

Once that happens, the company would make its facility in Marcy-l’Etoile available for use in vaccine production. The company had previously said it would make different facilities available to BioNTech, for its use in producing its own version of the vaccine.

“We recognize there are opportunities to increase supply and expand access to Covid-19 vaccines,” said Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson in a statement.

“As such, without compromising other essential medicines and vaccines, and where we have the right manufacturing capabilities, we are stepping forward to show solidarity in the industry and continue doing our part in the fight against Covid-19.”

The Marcy-l’Etoile facility, which is near Lyon, would be used to formulate the vaccine and fill vials. It expects to be able to provide about 12 million a month.

Johnson and Johnson has requested EU approval for its vaccine.

The EU has already granted approval to vaccines by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Sanofi said it will also keep a focus on working on its two Covid-19 vaccine candidates, the priority now is to get viable ones ready for delivery. It said that if its product is reviewed favourably, it could have its own vaccine available by the end of the year.