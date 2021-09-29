Sanofi reports positive interim data for mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine

French drug major Sanofi announced on Tuesday that it had received positive interim results from a phase 1/2 study of its mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

The data confirm the potential of recently acquired Translate Bio’s messenger RNA (mRNA) and lipid nanoparticle platform and support Sanofi’s mRNA strategy.

The company noted that the initial data from Phase 1/2 showed neutralizing antibody seroconversion in 91 per cent to 100 per cent of study participants, two weeks after a second injection, across all three dosages tested.

No safety concern has been observed and the tolerability profile is comparable to that of other unmodified mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

The company will present further data from this first study of its mRNA platform at a later date.

Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of research and development, Sanofi Pasteur, said, “We have made an impressive move just nine months after the worldwide proof of concept of mRNA vaccines and only 17 since we started this first mRNA vaccine project.”

Sanofi launched a phase 1 clinical trial in June, evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza, targeting 2022 initiation of its clinical studies for an influenza vaccine with modified mRNA.

The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus across two formulations (MRT5400 and MRT5401) with different lipid nanoparticles.