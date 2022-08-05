Sanso Health Center receives medical equipment from Assembly

Mr Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, has presented health equipment worth GH¢ 36,000 to the Sanso Health center near Obuasi.

The medical equipment, which were procured from the Assembly’s internally generated funds is expected to improve health care delivery at the facility, according to the MCE.

They included oxygen cylinders, flow meters, penguin section devices, drip stands, suction machine, bed sheets, autoclave, boxes of cannula, fetal dopplers, artery forceps, delivery sets, drum, kidney dishes, among others.

Mr Adansi-Bonah at a short ceremony to hand over the items to the Municipal Health Directorate, said the support was in response to a request by the Directorate to equip Sanso Health Center and other health facilities in the Municipality.

He underscored the importance of having a well-resourced and functioning health facilities to make quality healthcare accessible to the people.

“Sanso Health Center is strategically located to deliver quality health care not only to the people of Sanso but the surrounding villages such as Suhyenso and Nyamebekyere,” he noted.

The Sanso Health Center was built by the Chiefs and people of Sanso with the support of the Assembly, but the facility has been grappling with lack of equipment to facilitate its smooth operations.

The donation of the equipment, according to the MCE, was to resource the facility to provide quality healthcare to the people in the area, saying that the focus of the Assembly was to make Obuasi the hub of quality healthcare delivery in the region.

Madam Margaret Yaa Manu, the Obuasi Municipal Health Director who received the items on behalf of the facility, lauded the MCE for prioritising health issues in the Municipality.

She said the equipment would boost the morale of the workers and enhance service delivery at the facility for the benefit of the public.