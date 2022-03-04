Santrofi To Share Stage With Camidoh For “Deep into Highlife” Independence Day Concert

As expected, Santrofi has announced the chapter three of the concert series “Deep into Highlife” to celebrate Ghana’s independence Day.

The special guest is Camidoh, a Ghanaian Afropop singer, rapper and record producer who is currently rocking Ghana’s radio and TV with his latest hit Sugarcane – a love song that expresses emotions and innate feelings for a pretty young mistress.

The date for the concert is Sunday 6 March 2022 at the popular joint Kona Grill and Lounge, a truest representation of Ghana’s authentic nightlife culture setting based in Osu. The show opens at 7pm prompt.

Tickets for the Independence Day concert are priced at GHC 50.00 (Double) and GHC 30.00 (Single). Tickets are available directly at the venue. Hospitality packages are also available at the venue, with these including parking, a buffet meal and access to a private bar.

This latest tour will see the band embark on their third tour of Greater Accra in four months, testament to the reception given to the band on their mammoth performances at Pluss 233 Jazz and Grill and Bar and Zen Garden for the chapter 1 and 2 of “Deep into Highlife” concerts respectively; and also making history as the first Ghanaian band/artist to have a debut album topping the World Music Charts Europe (WMCE) in July 2020.

The concert is a cooperation between Santrofi from Ghana, Outhere Records – a highly-acclaimed German record company, and Eiden Music Agency – which is well known for touring bands from Brazil, Africa, UK and around the world.

The band leader, Emmanuel Ofori said, “Santrofi are very excited to be performing at some of the exciting venues in Accra during our Independence Day as a country…projecting and promoting our culture through the richness of highlife music. We are also particularly pleased to be playing alongside Camidoh, such an enigmatic performer in a fantastic venue. Fans are expected to come have fun and dance their hearts out to infectious rhythms and sweetened songs.”

Renowned as one of Ghana’s brightest musical exports, Santrofi is sonically reminiscent of legendary Ghanaian band Osibisa. Santrofi was founded in Ghana’s capital Accra by bassist and music producer Emmanuel Ofori who earned his stripes playing with legendary Ghanaian highlife acts such as Ebo Taylor, Pat Thomas and his Kwashibu Area Band.

Other Santrofi band members include Dominic Quarchie on lead electric guitar; Robert ‘Nsoroma’ Koomson on load vocals and rhythm guitar; Bernard Gyamfi on trombone and shekere; Norbert Wonkyi on trumpet, flugelhorn and bell; Prince Larbi on drums and vocals; Emmanuel Boakye Agyeman on keyboards and vocals; and Emmanuel Blankson on percussion.

In Ghanaian mythology, the santrofi is a brightly coloured bird that has additional wings on its horns. It’s believed you shouldn’t hunt it as if you bring one home, it’ll bring you bad luck, but if you let it go free, you’ll be blessed with good fortune. The santrofi is a bird that possesses great beauty and a powerful song – all attributes the band aim to exemplify in their innovative take on Ghana’s vintage highlife sound.

From May 2022, the band is billed to perform across Europe’s leading music festivals in countries including Germany and Netherlands.