SAP Africa Partner Awards recognise excellence in supporting Africa’s digital transformation efforts

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 12 March 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP has announced the winners of its latest SAP Africa Partner Awards. At a recent event held in the Cape Winelands, the SAP Africa Partner Awards recognised excellence within SAP’s partner ecosystem throughout Africa.

According to Nazia Pillay, Head of Partner Ecosystem, SAP Middle East and Africa, says the role of partners has become more critical in the wake of changing customer demands and the impact of technologies such as AI.

“Organisations are in a race to define new business cases, unlock new revenue streams, drive higher levels of efficiency and ease the adoption of powerful new technologies. To adequately address customer needs, companies have to increasingly rely on the skills and capabilities of a thriving ecosystem of expert partners. As a partner-led organisation, SAP is proud to celebrate the invaluable partners that bring the business value of SAP’s technology to life in support of the growth and success of companies throughout the African continent.”

The latest SAP Africa Partner Awards recognise excellence in six distinct categories, with a strong focus on supporting African enterprises’ efforts at migrating to the cloud. Winners are selected from the broader partner ecosystem and evaluated according to strict criteria.

The winning companies at this year’s SAP Africa Partner Awards include:

Sol Arch Consulting, winner of the Rising Star category, which considers the number and value of cloud bookings for a new partner onboarded in the past year;

Epi-Use Africa, winner of the Innovation Award for its packaged solutions and own IP in the SAP app store;

New Dawn Technologies, winner in the Top Cloud Performance category which considers the value of cloud bookings and number of deals;

IE Network Solutions and Wragby Business Solutions, joint winners in the Top Capacity Growth category, which considers the percentage increase in certified cloud consultants as well as the amount of training conducted;

Dimension Data, winner in the Go Lives category which recognises the number of customer go-lives; and

Microware Solutions in the NNN category, which recognises the number of net-new sales and the value of net-new deals.

“The winners at this year’s SAP Africa Partner Awards represent the very highest levels of excellence and expertise in supporting the technology ambitions of companies throughout the continent,” says Pillay. “We are proud to work alongside our valued partners as we drive Africa’s digital transformation efforts forward.”

