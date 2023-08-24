SAP GROW launched to accelerate small & medium businesses’ cloud adoption across South Africa

SAP Africa announced the South African launch of GROW with SAP, a new offering to help midsize customers adopt cloud ERP that enables speed, predictability and continuous innovation. GROW with SAP customers get the same best practices powering the world’s industry leaders, while benefiting from rapid deployment and frictionless updates.

“SAP’s ERP offering has long enabled end-to-end transparency across the business for the world’s leading companies,” says Evert-Jan Tromp, Vice President Solution Sales Mid-Market EMEA South. “With GROW with SAP, we’re taking this to the next level for midsize companies, with a tailored offering that helps them grow their business. Being able to support many businesses on the continent with an agile, affordable and scalable offering. GROW with SAP provides the agility and innovation midsize companies need not just today, but for their success in years to come.”

For 50 years, SAP has been working hand in hand with customers across every industry and using this expertise to benchmark and define best-in-class, industry-specific processes. GROW with SAP provides these preconfigured best practices that midsize companies can immediately adopt. Embedded artificial intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities mean customers see rapid results. The GROW with SAP offering also brings together SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, with accelerated adoption services, a global community of experts and free learning resources, helping customers go live in as little as four weeks.

Evert-Jan Tromp, Vice President of Cloud and Innovation Sales Mid Market & Channels EMEA South at SAP

Rob Coombe, Group IT Manager at Royal Eswatini Sugar Corporation, says: “Our SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud deployment drives greater efficiency across our business by allowing us to leverage best-practice standards that keep processes running smoothly while unlocking significant cost savings. The power and scalability of the platform can also support our business as we enter new product segments and markets, allowing us to quickly and efficiently bring new processes and business capabilities online.”

GROW with SAP also includes SAP Business Technology Platform, so customers can define their own processes in a cloud-native way using SAP Build. With SAP Build solutions, business users can create enterprise apps, automate processes and design business sites without writing code, an important asset for those closest to the business who can create the solutions they need.

SAP’s vibrant partner ecosystem will also engage with customers around GROW with SAP and support their digital transformation needs. Research conducted by SAP Africa found that digital transformation specialists were in-demand at 48% of African organisations, indicating a potential skills gap for companies wishing to scale into the cloud.

IDC research shows that many midsize businesses find themselves growing rapidly and need their technology to grow with their business as they encounter the same issues related to global complexity as larger enterprise businesses.

“With GROW with SAP, SAP recognised they need to better fit the business and technology requirements of midsize companies looking for a cloud ERP solution,” IDC enterprise software group vice president Mickey North Rizza said. “This offering reengages the market with a refreshingly new opportunity to unlock the proven strength of SAP’s long-time understanding and leadership in the ERP space in the cloud.”