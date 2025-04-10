Sapeiman Raid: Seized Assets Allegedly Linked to NDC Member, Says Justin Kodua

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed suggestions that large sums of cash and metal seized during a recent National Security operation in Sapeiman were counterfeit, instead asserting that the materials are genuine and linked to a prominent member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The operation, which unfolded in February in the Ga South Municipality, involved a raid on a concealed warehouse operating behind the façade of a battery-charging shop. Security personnel recovered an unspecified amount of Ghanaian cedis and U.S. dollars, much of it hidden in wooden boxes filled with cement. Ten 40-foot containers holding forged local currency, foreign notes, and suspected gold-plated bars were confiscated during the exercise.

However, speaking on AsaasePa 107.3’s Atumpan programme on April 9, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua questioned the official narrative surrounding the authenticity of the seized items. He insisted that the foreign currency and gold bars were not counterfeit and hinted at political implications in the handling of the case.

“The gold bars and the dollars are not fake,” Kodua said. “They thought the warehouse belonged to an NPP member, but their investigations proved otherwise—that it belonged to an NDC member, and they know. That’s why they’re saying the currencies are fake.”

He further challenged claims of forgery by pointing to official packaging associated with the seizure. “These are currencies contained in Bank of Ghana boxes, which they admit. If so, how can we say that the contents are also fake?” he added.

Two additional containers, believed to be part of the operation, were reportedly relocated shortly before the raid.

Investigations are ongoing, with attention focused on a man identified only as “Alhaji,” who is suspected to be the central figure behind the illicit operation. Richard Jakpa, Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, confirmed that evidence links the suspect to the Sapeiman site and suggests his involvement in a wider financial crime network.

“Alhaji is a central figure in this syndicate, and efforts are underway to bring him to justice,” Jakpa said.

The case has stirred debate among political stakeholders, with demands for transparency growing as security officials continue to unravel the full extent of the operation.