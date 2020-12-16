SAR Consult, a Kumasi-based Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) involved in entrepreneurship training of clients has graduated 42 young people at a colourful ceremony in Kumasi.

The graduands, mainly young Muslim women drawn from Zongo communities in the metropolis, underwent four months training on how to make soap, yoghurt, cake, bread, biscuit, pizza, and other pastries.

Samples of the products, which were handiworks of the graduates were exhibited during the graduation ceremony attended by families and loved ones of the trainees.

Madam Musfira Mohammed, Programme Coordinator and Lead Trainer of SAR Consult, said the passing out of the 42 trainees brings to 400, the number of people trained by the organisation this year.

She said over 2,500 people had been trained in various vocations in the last five years with a chunk of the trainees doing well in their respective businesses.

The motivation of the Consult in equipping Ghanaians with income generating skills, she said, was service to humanity and contributing to the reduction of unemployment among the youth.

“We at SAR Consult believe that investing in the youth has a positive relationship with development and future wellbeing of our country,” she asserted.

Mr. Siddick Abdul-Razak, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SAR Consult, said youth unemployment was a major problem confronting Ghana as a country and one of the surest ways to tackle the problem was to equip the youth with employable skills.

He said the progress of the nation hinged on the productivity of the people of which the youth formed the chunk of them hence investing in the youth was the way to go.

“Our motivation is to get the youth of Ghana empowered economically so they can become useful to their families and the country at large,” he pointed out.

He advised the trainees to start their own businesses by improvising with the little they had and that with commitment and perseverance, they would be able to grow their businesses rather than waiting for huge capital to start with.