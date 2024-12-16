Sarah Adwoa Safo Explains Absence from Dome Kwabenya Campaign

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, has clarified her absence from the constituency during the recently concluded elections.

Speaking to the media in Parliament, she explained that her decision not to be the face of the campaign was intentional. She wanted to allow the parliamentary candidate for the area to establish his own identity and connect with voters without her overshadowing his efforts.

Safo, who has represented Dome Kwabenya for several years, emphasized that her presence in the constituency could have diverted attention from the party’s candidate. “After years of representing the people of Dome Kwabenya, showing my face would have meant taking the shine off the candidate. I didn’t want to create that conflict,” she stated.

She further explained, “The moment I lost that seat, I made it clear that I would be joining the national campaign. When you have been an MP for 12 years, you have your supporters and people still moving around you. I didn’t want a situation where I am no longer the face of the constituency, but people still perceive me as such.”

Safo also expressed confidence that her influence in the constituency remains significant, but she was determined to give her opponent space to run the campaign on his own terms. “For Dome Kwabenya, I think that my influence is still there, so I was going to give my opponent the room and the space to work as he sees fit,” she added.

When asked about the possibility of contesting for her seat again in the future, Safo stated that it is too early to make any decisions. She suggested that the party would need to evaluate the situation and strategize on how to reclaim the seat, with or without her involvement.