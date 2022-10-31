Sarah Danso from Pank Talented School wins 2022 Ga-Central Best Caregiver

The Ga Central Day Care Centre Association has adjudged Ms Sarah Serwaa Danso, a Caregiver at the Pank Talented Kids School, as the 2022 Most Outstanding Caregiver at its Maiden Best Caregivers Awards programme.

Ms Danso at the celebration on the theme: “Making Childcare Visible, Valued and Supported,” was rewarded with a plaque, medal, LD television set and a hamper, after participating in a keen contest.

Ms Anita Harrison of the Knowledge Hill School emerged the second with a medal, LD television set, and a hamper, while Mrs Gifty Abroquah of the Future Diplomatic Montessori School was awarded with a microwave oven, a medal and a hamper as the third awardee.

Ms Charity Tetteh of the Eagle of Greatness Montessori School took the fourth position, followed by Ms Charity Asabea Larbi of the United Baylor Academy.

The awardees as part of the contest, taught attendees about plants, its uses and parts as they taught children in their individual schools, answered questions from Judges about their roles in the classroom and engaged in a dancing competition.

Mrs Felicia Adamah, President of the Association, said as part of measures to improve the standard of caregiving in the municipality, capacity building workshops had been organised for 700 caregivers and school owners/Head teachers within 150 schools.

The Association was, however, facing mobility challenges that hindered the progress of the exercise, and appealed to government through the Member of Parliament for Anyaa/Sowutuom to go to their aid with a vehicle.

She appealed to government to re-start the supply of foodstuff to Day Care Centres programme which had been stopped for years now, explaining that it boosted the nutritional value of the children.

Reverend Mrs Juliet Wiafe-Adjei, President, Day Care Association, Greater Accra Region, said the day was special to acknowledge the great things caregivers did to support kids at Day Care centres.

“Acknowledging caregivers and raising their standards is key to make them confident wherever they stand because what they do is great and commendable. The children entrusted into their hands are small but great since the spirit in them is as old as God. So whatever we do to them, we are doing it to God,” she said.

Childcare years ago, she said, was the preserve of parents, a situation that impeded their lives, making it impossible for them to attend to their jobs and other businesses.

“As a result, some lost their jobs to caring for children, while others decided not to give birth. In the 1950s, parents decided to entrust their children to the care of responsible caregivers.

Today, it is not just taking care of the children, but giving them training and enabling parents to attend to their other businesses,” she explained.

Mrs Wiafe-Adjei said it was, therefore, a wrong mentality for one to say: “This child is little and young, so his or her fees should also be very little when they need special attention.”

Advising caregivers, she said: “You also have an assignment. It’s over when you were saying, ‘These ones can’t learn because they are too young, so let me feed them for them to sleep,” adding that they should teach them by leading exemplary lives in their utterances, how they lied down, washed their hands, and related to others.

“As caregivers, you must polish your language. Some caregivers have poor tenses. And that doesn’t impact well on the kids. You are the children’s reflection so whatever you do is what your children gather. You should rewind, reset and do better job to the glory of God,” she added.

Madam Joana Awortwi, Director in Charge of Day Care, Department of Social Welfare, commended the Association for recognising caregivers who nurtured children and brought out the potential in them.

She advised the caregivers to be mindful that they had become brand ambassadors, obliged to exhibit high level of professionalism.

The formative years of a child, she said was crucial and needed more trained caregivers to create response system such as respect for the child and good nurturing abilities to make better impacts on the child.

The Association, with 12 zones focuses on all matters affecting Day Care centres and fosters unity among them and all Proprietors in the municipality and beyond.

It promotes the welfare of every Day Care member with laid down standard educational support.