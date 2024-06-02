Sarah Kittoe Launches Reading and Writing Clubs in Ghana and Africa

British-Ghanaian child author Sarah Kittoe, renowned for her four published books, is set to launch reading and writing clubs in schools throughout Ghana and Africa.

The 11-year-old’s initiative aims to inspire a passion for reading and creative writing among young students across the continent.

Sarah announced this ambitious project during the inauguration of a refurbished library and a new e-library at Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School in Tema. Funded by proceeds from her book sales, the project included stocking the library with new books and equipping the e-library with 21 new computers and accessories.

The inspiration for refurbishing the school’s library came during a visit with her father last year when she noticed the library’s condition. Motivated to make a difference, Sarah decided to use part of her book sales to improve the library and add an e-learning facility, enhancing students’ educational experiences with interactive learning materials.

At the event, Sarah also revealed plans to establish a reading and writing club at the school, featuring competitions with prizes for the best stories. Her father, Albert Kittoe, indicated that this initiative will extend to other schools in Ghana and across Africa, promoting targeted learning that addresses each student’s unique strengths and weaknesses.

The project at Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School, which included the refurbishment of the book library and the creation of the e-library, cost £10,000. Additionally, the Kittoe family donated $2,000 to the school.

Sarah Kittoe published her first three books—”The Friendship Club,” “Lindsey and the Blue Fox,” and “Sarah Kittoe’s Coloring Book”—at age nine. At age ten, she released her fourth book, “Ama and the Lost Key,” which has a Ghanaian theme and was launched in April 2024 at Croydon Library in London.

Beyond her contributions to the school in Ghana, Sarah donates all proceeds from her book sales to two UK charities: the Wednesday Club at West Croydon Methodist Church, supporting Croydon’s homeless population, and Centrepoint, a charity led by Prince William.

Nana Kofi Badu, head teacher at Saint Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School, expressed profound gratitude to Sarah and the Kittoe family for their generous support, believing it will significantly enhance teaching and learning at the school.