Sarah Lotus Asare Appointed Executive Secretary Of WBC Cares Africa Chapter

Ghanaian female sports administrator and Tourism Expert, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare has been appointed Executive Secretary Of WBC Cares Africa Chapter.

The hard working lady who is protocol administrator at the Wisdom Boxing Club in Accra, and had organised boxing events for amateurs, juveniles and females was appointed due to her hard work and dedication to the sport. She will manage her new office from Accra, Ghana.

Other members appointed to serve the NGO under the World Boxing Council (WBC) are Maureen Mulangira of Uganda, Chair and Dr. Larry Izamoje of Nigeria, Co Chair.

They are to promote the interest of boxing in Africa, and encourage more people to love the sport.

Sarah Asare is a daughter of Coach Dr. Ofori Asare, Ghana’s coach at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, who led Samuel Takyi to claim the first medal in almost 30 years.

Her dad said she is an epitome of this virtue, and committed to boxing development.

She is also committed to giving female boxing an important platform, and her achievement has seen more than 15 females who want to box to the highest level.

She was at the recent 2021 (7th) Women In Sports Association (WISA) Awards, and described the event as heartening.