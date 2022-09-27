Sarah Lotus Asare shows appreciation to WISA

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, a Tourism Consultant and Sports Administrator who was the first to receive her award at the 8th Women In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday has thanked the organisers for recognizing her efforts in supporting female boxers in and around Bukom and James Town and encouraging them to use their times and energies profitably.

Speaking to Yours Truly after the ceremony, she said the award will motivate her to work harder.

The Administrator at Wisdom Boxing Gym and Organiser of the Greater Accra Boxing Association expressed that she never knew what she has been doing was monitored and thanked God for her life.

Miss Asare who is a representative of the World Boxing Council (WBC) Cares, said there is more to do for the girls in the Greater Accra Region who love sports, especially Boxing.

She promised to use her experience and expertise for Ghana Female Boxing team at the upcoming African Games 2023 if she is contacted.

She said the WISA Awards is a marvelous initiative by Madam Gloria Commodore and her Planning /Organising Committee, and added her voice that the concept must be supported by corporate Ghana.

She said the inspiration to work in the gym and Tourism sector comes from her dad, Dr. Ofori Asare, Technical Director of the Ghana Boxing Federation who has lead the nation to many international tournament and brought home laurels.

She has plans of organizing a Female Boxing Tournament before the year ends.

She appealed to the media to promote female boxing in Ghana as there are many girls who need support to be exposed to become champions.