Sarah Lotus Asare Ventures Into Boxing Match Making

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare is a daughter of Ghana’s top boxing coach, Dr. Ofori Asare who has followed the game since her childhood, but she broke into the ranks of Match Making recently and was given a license by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to operate.

Her debut as a Match Maker was last Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Wisdom Boxing Promotions organized the ‘Boxing Fundraiser For Education’.

She said it was not easy considering the financial pressures, but she is determined to make a mark, with the inspiration and motivation from her daddy and others like Yours Truly who encourage her a lot.

Miss Sarah Lotus Ofori is a trained Tourism Operator, but she is blessed to know other things in addition to her profession, and coming into boxing deeply has opened her horizon and she wants to get more females to join her.

She attended the University of Ghana, Legon, was at the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies, and holds Master of Philosophy.

She is the brain behind the annual Girls Box Tournament which involves only female boxers in a classic programme to get boxers into the national team.

She is also the African Representative of World Boxing Council (WBC) Cares, which has stimulated her to go beyond her limits to venture into real boxing business.

She told Yours Truly that doing administration work for Wisdom Boxing and the Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) is only the beginning of greater things to come.

“I really love boxing, I have the passion and I have come to learn that boxing involves many things. It is not only about the two people in the ring, it also involve medics or medical people, legal, marketing, protocol, catering, fashion, security, media and others. I am learning very fast and beyond the sky is where I want to go” she expressed.

According to Sarah, the experience and knowledge of her father who started as an amateur boxer and became a trainer, going to big events like the African, Commonwealth and Olympic Games taught her several things.

She has worked with many boxers at the Wisdom Boxing Club (WBC), some begun as minnows and became heroes.

“At Wisdom, we train the boxers in all aspects of life, including how to dress and how to talk to journalists because the media work with us” she stressed.

She thanked all boxers who have passed through WBC, and urged the upcoming young boxers to learn and train hard to achieve their dreams and goals.

Wisdom Boxing Promotions in collaborations with Making Learning Happen (MLH) staged the boxing night which was headlined by the exhibition fight between businessman Sulemana Abubakar and Mohammed Haruna, a rising star boxer, product of Wisdom who has won all his two professional bouts.