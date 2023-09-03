Sarfo Ansah makes GNPC Ghana Fastest Double

Kumasi based sprinter, Sarfo Ansah who represented University of Development Studios (UDS) has won his second title as overall champion of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human competition.

After winning the prestigious title in 2021, the Tokyo Olympic Games athlete has made it again in 2023.

He could not compete in Tokyo but trained hard and now he has done history.

Sarfo Ansah was supposed to ba member of Team Ghana to the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary but he was declared unfit and dropped, so he did not travel with the team.

However he feels happy, content and proud to be the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human for 2023 season.

He promised to make it to the next Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Meanwhile, the organisers and sponsors of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human event have been commended by sports loving people.