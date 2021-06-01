Sarfo Ansah winner of the 2021 GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human won two gold medals at the recent ECOWAS Athletics Championships in Kaduna, Nigeria over the weekend.

Sarfo won gold in both 100 and 200 meters race at the sub-regional championships.

He won the race with 10.24 seconds in rainy weather to grab the gold medal in the 100 meters’ race.

He also won the 200 meters’ race with 21.33.

