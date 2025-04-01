Sariki Lafa Barima Zongo Urges Youth to Emulate Ramadan’s Positive Values

As Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2025, Chief Abubakar Sidik, Sariki Lafa Barima Zongo, has cautioned the youth to learn from the positive impact of Ramadan for a brighter future.

In an exclusive interview, Sariki Abubakar emphasized the importance of emulating the values of Ramadan, such as self-discipline, empathy, and compassion. He urged the youth to stay away from illicit drugs and drug abuse, which can hinder their potential and harm their communities.

The traditional leader also called for love and unity amongst Ghanaians, stressing that these values are essential for achieving the country’s development goals. “Let us cherish and uphold the peace we enjoy in the country,” Sariki Abubakar added.

Furthermore, Sariki Abubakar seized the opportunity to seek Allah’s blessings for prominent leaders, including the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and other traditional

leaders such as the Chief of Ngleshie Lafaa-Barima Nmarko, Nii Ayi Okufobour I, Sariki Hausa Wun Angara, and Sariki Zongo Angara.

As Ghana celebrates Eid Al-Fitr 2025, Sariki Abubakar’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, love, and self-discipline in achieving a brighter future for the country.

The celebration of Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide. As Ghanaians join in the celebrations, Sariki Abubakar’s words of wisdom are a timely reminder of the values that can bring people together and promote national development.

About Eid Al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is a joyous and significant religious holiday celebrated by Muslims

worldwide. Here’s a summary of its key aspects:

Core Significance:

End of Ramadan: It marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

It’s a time of immense gratitude to Allah for the ability to observe the fast.

Celebration and Community:

Eid al-Fitr is a time for celebration, family gatherings, and community bonding.

It emphasizes sharing joy and expressing goodwill towards others.

Key Observances:

Eid Prayers: Muslims perform special congregational prayers, often held in large open spaces or mosques.

Zakat al-Fitr: A mandatory charitable donation given to the poor and needy before the Eid prayers, ensuring everyone

can partake in the festivities.

Festive Gatherings: Families and friends come together to share meals, exchange gifts, and enjoy each other’s company.

By Kingsley Asiedu