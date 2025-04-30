Sarkodie Co-Signs Rising Ghanaian Rapper Keddi Gh

Ghanaian rap legend Sarkodie has officially endorsed fast-rising talent Keddi Gh, spotlighting the young artist’s unique lyrical flow in the Ga dialect. The music icon shared a clip of Keddi’s performance on X (formerly Twitter), praising his skill and sparking widespread excitement among fans.

Overwhelmed by the co-sign, Keddi responded: “Dear Highest King @sarkodie, I’m really grateful for posting me—this means the world to me. I’m even shaking as I type.”

Sarkodie doubled down on his support, promising to A&R an upcoming track for Keddi and requesting a full verse in Ga for a potential collaboration. “You’re extremely dope! Looking forward to you writing a full Ga verse for me. Also, this is a promise—I want to personally A&R one record for you,” Sarkodie declared.

The endorsement has ignited a wave of enthusiasm for Keddi Gh, with fans and industry watchers eagerly anticipating his next moves under Sarkodie’s mentorship. As Ghana’s hip-hop scene continues to evolve, this moment marks a major milestone for the emerging rapper.