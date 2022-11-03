Sarkodie consoles Davido over son’s death

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has mourned Nigerian music superstar Davido following the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in the pool on Monday, October 31, when Davido and his fiancee had travelled for a family function.

Celebrities from all over the world have sent their condolences to Davido and his family after their tragic loss.

Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, is the latest artiste to console the international Afrobeat star.

He wrote this on Twitter: “As a parent, this hits different… sorry Davido, May the Almighty grant you the strength to go through this. Stay strong. We pray for your family”.

Investigations into what transpired with regard to the drowning of Ifeanyi are still ongoing, with eight domestic workers being questioned by Police.