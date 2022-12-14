Sarkodie is Playing Smart – A Plus

Sarkodie’s stance on the Akufo-Addo administration came up for discussion, and Kwame A Plus added his voice to the chorus of detractors.

The story is presented below as it appeared on GhanaWeb on December 12, 2021.

According to musician and political activist Kwame A Plus, Sarkodie has purposefully refrained from criticizing the Akufo-Addo led government in light of the current difficulties.

On December 6, 2021, Sarkodie tweeted that the government should lower the price of petrol since it is intolerable at the time that commercial drivers announced a sit-down strike “The people are experiencing it! We constantly do!! All we need is the proper setting to work hard and produce…”

Social media users were interested in the message, and some said that the rapper was one of the celebrities who worked to support the NPP’s bid for reelection in 2020.

A Plus responded to the hiplife musician and rapper on Metro TV’s “One on One” program by accusing Bridget Otoo, the host, of hypocrisy.

He declared, “That person is just being hypocritical, and if he can’t go right to Akufo-Addo, I will go right to him…

When questioned why Sarkodie can’t criticize the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration like he did the John Dramani Mahama administration, A Plus responded that it’s because the rapper doesn’t want to anger his employers.

He doesn’t want to go after his employers. He is afraid to tell them the truth since he is getting something out of them, A Plus said.

He pays more attention to those who speak highly of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, whenever he approaches him.

“Akufo-Addo is not a child; he is 77 years old. Akufo-Addo is aware of how to utilize all bootlickers, but he also understands how to take advantage of people like Bridget Otoo. We learned from him that Nana Addo can never be furious with me. He failed to inform us that we shouldn’t criticize him when he holds the office of President one day.

Sarkodie was exposed to a political campaign at the Labadi beach by A Plus, who reiterated that he did not feel guilty about it.

“I promoted Sarkodie on Nana Addo’s show and during his first political campaign at the Labadi beach…

Even though it’s not what they wanted to learn from me, I didn’t regret opening the door for them, he said.