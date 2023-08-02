Sarkodie Performs At The Pourhouse In Downtown Minneapolis

The King of Rap Music in Africa, Sarkodie is the headliner for the 6th edition of the “Shutdown All White Invasion Party” in Minnesota.

The event which is part of Sarkodie’s Jamz World Tour is going to be exciting because of the line up of activities attached to the event.

The show as powered by multi award winning promoter, Julian Kojo Asiedu, known in the

entertainment circles as Jagonzy, will see the two times BET award winner thrilling his fans in Minnesota and its environs to major hits.

Sarkodie as part of his Jamz World tour has headlined over twenty shows in total of which he kicked in New York’s Town Hall with a capacity of 1,500 seats across two levels.

After the success of the New York concert, the most decorated African rapper was again

welcomed in grand style in Ohio as he sold out the Forum with a thundering performance.

Yet again, DMV and Chicago got their fair share with a back to back sold out show as well and its time for the fans in Minnesota to have their experience.

In talking about the event, the promoter, Jagonzy noted that Sarkodie will bring a different

energy and vibe to all party rave heads inside Minnesota and its environs because he is all

geared up for a great show.

On the 18th of August, fans in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and other neighboring states will welcome the landlord at the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis.

According to Jagonzy, doors will open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm. The concert will also

Feature top local artistes in Minnesota like Beri, Mae Dolls, Daddy Face, H Hardy, Nilo, Udu,

Freda, Lisa classic and many more.

Asked if my people should get their tickets, jagonzy mentioned that this concert promises to be a one stop shop for good vibes, great energy and good music mixed with lot of safety for all attendees.

The concert promises to leave long lasting memories in the States, he added.

Source : Nana Yaw Wiredu