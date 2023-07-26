Sarkodie Reveals Obrafuor’s Profound Influence on His Musical Journey

In a candid and revealing interview on REAL TALK with Nando Leaks, Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie opened up about the profound influence and motivation he received from one of the pioneers of Ghanaian rap music, Obrafuor. During the conversation, Sarkodie shared a deeply personal insight into his journey as an artist and how Obrafuor played a pivotal role in shaping his career.

Obrafuor, also known as “Rap Executioner,” is widely regarded as one of the founding fathers of hiplife and rap music in Ghana. His groundbreaking contributions to the genre laid the foundation for the success of many aspiring rappers, including Sarkodie.

In the interview, Sarkodie expressed his admiration and gratitude for Obrafuor, revealing that it was Obrafuor’s music and artistry that inspired him to pursue a career in rap. He credited Obrafuor for paving the way for Ghanaian rappers and acknowledged him as a true trailblazer in the industry.

The impact of Obrafuor’s influence on Sarkodie’s music is evident in the latter’s remarkable success and achievements as a rapper. Sarkodie also made shocking revelations about unreleased collaborations with Legendary american rapper Ludacris and UK rapper Giggs. Sarkodie has become one of the most celebrated and respected artists in Africa, earning numerous accolades and international recognition for his exceptional talent and artistry.