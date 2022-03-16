Sarkodie Set to Host Music Concert on Dubai Desert

Ghanaian revered rapper, Sarkodie, is set to host the forthcoming edition of his annual event, ‘Rapperholic’ Concert, on the Dubai Desert on Sunday, 20th March 2022.

According to Sarkodie, who is currently abroad, all has been put in place and he will be hosting a virtual ‘Rapperholic’ show on the UAE desert. Sarkodie taking to his Twitter page to make the announcement also thanked, CEEK, the organizers of the event for making his idea a reality.

“Back to Dubai this weekend and big shouts to @CEEK they are making it possible for a quick performance this Sunday 20th March on the desert! SARKNATION sign up and let’s have fun http://Ceek.com right after we vibe on Twitter space!”, Sarkodie said.

This will make the Ghanaian rapper the first African artist to host a musical concert on the deserts of UAE. A lot of music videos are often shot on the desert, however, the UAE desert has not witnessed a full-blown music concert with a live performance from an artist.

It can be recalled that earlier this month, the rapper while in Dubai, dropped a hint about the concert when he shared a picture of himself on the Dubai desert and wrote: “I think a virtual concert on the desert won’t be a bad idea. What y’all think? We still out here in Dubai if y’all want to see this happen hit up @ceekvr in the comments”.

Sarkodie’s ‘Rapperholc’ Thrills Fans

The ‘Rapperholic’ Concert is an annual event masterminded by Sarkodie, where he holds a mega concert to thrill his fans. Other A-list artists also join him to make the night a memorable one.

At the last edition of the ‘Rapperholic’ Concert, Sarkodie, and some selected artists thrilled thousands of music fans at the musical event which was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event attracted thousands of music fans as well as people from all walks of life. The show kicked off on a promising note, and all the artists performed their hearts out. It witnessed performances from artists such as Tulenkey, Fameye, Flowking Stone, Quamina M P, Adina, Mr. Drew, Kofi Jamar among others.

Per some sources, the performances of the other artists kept fans on their feet, screaming on top of their voices, singing and dancing along to some of the hit songs they performed.

Sarkodie, on his side, didn’t disappoint his fans. The headline artist dazzled the crowd with his vocal ability and stagecraft. For two hours, his electrifying and exciting performance kept fans dancing. Knowing what his fans wanted, Sarkodie wasted no time in performing some of his hit songs including, ‘No Pressure’ ‘Original’, ‘Return of The Spartan’, ‘Dangerous’, ‘Baby’, among others.

Currently, several people are highly anticipating the UAE dessert concert. Fans have been left in a world of imagination as they fantasize how the show will turn out. However, being aware of how Sarkodie takes a keen interest in being a pacesetter, it will not be surprising that he will give stellar performances that will leave jaws dropped.