Sarkodie Should be Applauded, He paved the Way for Black Sherif – Arnold Asamoah

Ghanaian Entertainment Pundit , Anorld Asamoah Baidoo on United Showbiz said Sarkodie show be applauded for paving the way for Black Sherif.

The young talent, who was the only Ghanaian to be nominated in this years’ awards had collaborated with some top acts like Burnaboy, R2Bees, Kwesi Arthur, DJ Breezy and also gaining recognition from American record producer, DJ Khaled.

Prior to this, he also became the first Ghanaian artiste to reach a 100 million streams on boomplay.

He believes Sarkodie been the first African Artiste to Win the BET BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW with his Native language inspired Black Sherif to get to this far of penetrating with his native language.

“The recognition is big but it will be an icing on the cake if he wins it” Anorld added

Black Sherif was nominated alongside Benjamin Epps, Blaxckie,Central Cee, Haviah Mighty, Knucks and ale Juiice.