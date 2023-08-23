Sarkodie Shuts Down Minnesota as part of Jamz world tour

On Friday August 18th, the shutdown all white invasion concert which was spearheaded by multiple award-winning promoter Julian Kojo Asiedu known in the entertainment space as Jagonzy sold out the 1200 capacity.

Sarkodie who was looking sharp and ready for the big night did not disappoint as he performed countless hits and thrilled fans in Minnesota to some good energetic performance.

In an interview with the lead of the Shutdown all white invasion concert, Jagonzy stated that he changed the video to pourhouse which is a 1200 capacity because the demand for the show was so high. He also added that the tickets for the new venue when announced was sold out in less than 3 weeks after switching venues from 500 capacity to a 1200 capacity venue.

In talking about the experience, Multiple BET award winning and African best rapper Sarkodie and team were received in Minnesota by the shutdown boys ahead of the 6th edition of the shutdown all white invasion concert in a spectacular way, laying the ground for a good show.

When asked why he chose Sarkodie for the concert, the CEO of shutdown brand, noted that Sarkodie was the best fit to headline the event because it was his first time performing in Minnesota and hence, he knew Africans in Minnesota wanted to experience the king.

Most Ghanaian promoters in the diaspora from New York, Washington DC, Ohio, Chicago, North Carolina, Minnesota, Dallas, Atlanta, Canada among others came together to push our music across our borders and still finding the right connections for our artists to reach more international stages.

Since the announcement of the tour the landlord has been able to sellout all shows and have kept the momentum and energy throughout and that alone is enough evidence to show he is and as always been ready for the big stages.

The first phase of the Jamz world tour ended in Nashville, TN and Award-winning promoter Kofi Mogul and the rest of the team carried on and continue in Canada from September 1st to September 8th then we return to the states from September 9th to September 30th to wrap up 5 shows before we end the tour.

Source : Nana Yaw Wiredu