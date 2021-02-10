Hip-life superstar Michael Owusu Addo is popularly known as Sarkodie and Alt-music sensation Sister Derby in collaboration with Malta Guinness have awarded six of their fans in the brand’s on-going “Enjoy a World of Goodness” campaign.

The six winners won two 256 gigabyte iPhone 11 Pro Maxes phones and four Beats Solo-3 headphones for participating in the Malta Guinness Karaoke competition.

They beat scores of other participants by submitting videos of themselves singing selected songs while using any of the Malta Guinness stock-keeping units (can, glass bottle and plastic bottle) as a microphone.

The campaign which began in September 2020 leveraged on influencers to make tangible Malta Guinness’ brand essence, which is to fuel the can-do attitude of its consumers.

These influencers including Sarkodie and Sister Derby engaged fans and consumers through inspiring quotes and activities.

Fans received prizes won from participating in some of the brand’s campaign activities on social media. Some of which included trivia and the karaoke competition.

The influencers so far, are believed to have reached millions on social media and Malta Guinness was excited to have grown brand engagement among consumers through these influencers.