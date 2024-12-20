Sarkodie Tips Kweku Smoke for Best Rapper of the Year Award in 2025

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has tipped rising star Kweku Smoke to win the Best Rapper of the Year award in 2025.

During a live performance of their hit single “Yedin,” Sarkodie, often regarded as the “Landlord” of Ghana’s music scene, declared Kweku Smoke the best rapper, endorsing his talent and future success.

Kweku Smoke’s musical journey reached a significant milestone with his first headline concert, the Kweku Smoke Revival Concert, held on December 18, 2024, in Accra. The event, which featured notable performances from the likes of Sarkodie, Omar Sterling, Gyakie, the Asakaa Boys, and Beeztrap KOTM, was a resounding success.

Expressing his gratitude to fans, Kweku Smoke took to social media to thank attendees for their support. “Still buzzing from last night’s unforgettable experience. To everyone who came out, sang along, and shared this unforgettable experience, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for making Revival a memory I’ll cherish forever. IT’S UP FROM HERE!” he wrote on X.

While online comments praised the concert’s overall vibe, some attendees expressed frustration over the late start of performances.

The Revival Concert has solidified Kweku Smoke’s place in the spotlight, with many fans and industry observers expecting him to make a major impact in the coming year.