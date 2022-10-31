Sarkodie Wins ‘Best Rapper Of The Year’ at Ghana Music Awards UK 2022

Ghanaian most decorated rapper Sarkodie won the ‘Best Rapper Of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 Saturday night with ‘Rollies and Cigars’

Rollies and Cigars is the second song off Sarkodie’s 7th studio album ‘No pressure’ released in 2020. This 15-track project is one of the biggest releases in his career so far.

Organized by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, the award scheme is geared toward celebrating outstanding musical achievements by Ghanaian artists at home and in the UK while facilitating an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange.

The 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London. The event was graced with spectacular performances from Akwaboah, Kelyn Boy, S3fa, Lasmid, Mad Fish, Fancy Gadam, and many others.

Black Sherif also beat King Promise, KiDi, Kuamie Eugene, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, Celestine Donkor, and Diana Antwi Hamilton to win the most coveted award. He also won Hip-Life/Hip-Hop song of the year with his monster hit song “Kwaku The Traveler”. He also won the ‘artiste of the year‘.