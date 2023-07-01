Sarkodie wins G. O. Junior Tennis Open Championship

Master Papa Yaw Sarkodie emerged winner of the G.O. Under (U) 14 Junior Tennis Open Championship held at Sunyani in the Bono Region.

He defeated Master Walena Tepena 8-6 to win the first place, with Larbi Nii Lamptey winning the third place respectively.

In the U-12 Category, Nana Aseda Larbia Lartey won the gold whereas Braden Kwabena Ofori won silver medal.

In the U-10 Category, Emmanuel Amoako Adom won gold whereas Kwabena Ensonyameye Amanor Martinson took the silver medal and the bronze went to Welana A.Tapena respectively.

In the U-5 Category, Nyameame Obrempong Yaw Nti Boadu came first followed by Nyamede Makafui Kwasi Nti Boadu winning the silver.

In the Ladies’ U-12 Category, Hansie Owusu Adjeiwaa came first followed by Nkomin Oforiwaa and Queenster Yeboah replacing the third place.

In the U-5 Category, Nyhira Darkoa Lartey won the gold followed by Awurabena Nhyira Mantebea Martinson and Adom Owusua had the third position.

In an interview some parents shared their thoughts about the performance of their children.

Madam Naa Ayeley said the children did well and have shown the enthusiasm for the game and they believed that with time the children would carried tennis to the level.

She said, “the future looks bright, judging from what they saw from my children and with the helped of coach Daniel Kwakye my children will reach the top of their career.”

Madam Martinson Addai Esther said she was impressed with the performance of

players.

She said, “I am impressed with the level exhibited by the junior tennis players, especially in the finals.”

“I would suggest that parents who are confused about what sports their children should engage in should consider tennis.”

The championship was sponsored by Joamarthax Enterprise, Pepway Pharmacy, George Darko Tennis Foundation and Fine Natural Mineral water.